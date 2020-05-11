All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

2126 Suitland Ter SE #301

2126 Suitland Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2126 Suitland Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fairfax Village Condominium - Property Id: 177651

Beautiful, recently remodeled, 2 BR Fairfax Village condo in DC. Off of Pennsylvania Avenue and conveniently located for travel to Capitol Hill, the White House, 8th Street (SE), and the H Street (NW) Corridor, in a few minutes. Nice stainless steel appliances and full size washer and dryer. 42" Kitchen Cabinets. Tankless water heater. 301-651-6178.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177651
Property Id 177651

(RLNE5380005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 have any available units?
2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 have?
Some of 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 currently offering any rent specials?
2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 is pet friendly.
Does 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 offer parking?
No, 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 does not offer parking.
Does 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 have a pool?
No, 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 does not have a pool.
Does 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 have accessible units?
No, 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 Suitland Ter SE #301 has units with dishwashers.

