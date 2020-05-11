2126 Suitland Ter SE #301

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fairfax Village Condominium - Property Id: 177651



Beautiful, recently remodeled, 2 BR Fairfax Village condo in DC. Off of Pennsylvania Avenue and conveniently located for travel to Capitol Hill, the White House, 8th Street (SE), and the H Street (NW) Corridor, in a few minutes. Nice stainless steel appliances and full size washer and dryer. 42" Kitchen Cabinets. Tankless water heater. 301-651-6178.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177651

