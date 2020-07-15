2125 14th Street Northwest

Amenities
Beautiful and very spacious over 800+ sq ft 1BD/1BA + Den condo unit situated in the trendy Union Row neighborhood. This unit includes an open floor plan, hardwood floors, expansive windows, large kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, washer/dryer in the unit and great closet space.
The Condo's building has 24h concierge and beautiful common spaces. Just couple blocks away from the U street/Cardozo metro station and numerous bus lines along 14th and 16th street. Perfectly placed between 14th street and U Street Corridor and all of the amazing restaurants, bars and shops that the area has to offer.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.