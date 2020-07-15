All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:50 AM

2125 14th Street Northwest

2125 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2125 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
Beautiful and very spacious over 800+ sq ft 1BD/1BA + Den condo unit situated in the trendy Union Row neighborhood. This unit includes an open floor plan, hardwood floors, expansive windows, large kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, washer/dryer in the unit and great closet space.
The Condo's building has 24h concierge and beautiful common spaces. Just couple blocks away from the U street/Cardozo metro station and numerous bus lines along 14th and 16th street. Perfectly placed between 14th street and U Street Corridor and all of the amazing restaurants, bars and shops that the area has to offer.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 14th Street Northwest have any available units?
2125 14th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 14th Street Northwest have?
Some of 2125 14th Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 14th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2125 14th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 14th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 14th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2125 14th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 2125 14th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2125 14th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2125 14th Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 14th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2125 14th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2125 14th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2125 14th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 14th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 14th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
