2125 14th Street Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge on-site laundry

Beautiful and very spacious over 800+ sq ft 1BD/1BA + Den condo unit situated in the trendy Union Row neighborhood. This unit includes an open floor plan, hardwood floors, expansive windows, large kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, washer/dryer in the unit and great closet space.

The Condo's building has 24h concierge and beautiful common spaces. Just couple blocks away from the U street/Cardozo metro station and numerous bus lines along 14th and 16th street. Perfectly placed between 14th street and U Street Corridor and all of the amazing restaurants, bars and shops that the area has to offer.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.