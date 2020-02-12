2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW

Amenities
Prime Kalorama location! Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newly remodeled kitchen, with granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes ALL utilities, PLUS cable TV/Internet. Shared free laundry room per floor. Spectacular city views from the roof terrace. Enjoy this pristine location and the best of DC city living, between 2 METRO stops: Dupont Circle and Woodley Park. The Brighton Condo is a historic building by renown architect Harry Wardman. Must see!