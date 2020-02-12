All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:31 PM

2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW

2123 California Street Northwest · (301) 652-0643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Kalorama
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2123 California Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C5 · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
Prime Kalorama location! Featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, newly remodeled kitchen, with granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout. Rent includes ALL utilities, PLUS cable TV/Internet. Shared free laundry room per floor. Spectacular city views from the roof terrace. Enjoy this pristine location and the best of DC city living, between 2 METRO stops: Dupont Circle and Woodley Park. The Brighton Condo is a historic building by renown architect Harry Wardman. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have any available units?
2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have?
Some of 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2123 CALIFORNIA STREET NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

District
1401 S St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity