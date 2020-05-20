2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411

Amenities

HUGE PRICE DROP!!



Bright U Street/Shaw one-bedroom apartment with a dedicated parking spot available immediately. This 4th-floor unit is 650 square feet with a private balcony that overlooks the building's quiet courtyard.



The unit has several features including



* Stainless steel appliances

* Granite counter tops

* Dishwasher

* Disposal

* Microwave

* Range/Oven

* In-unit washer/dryer

* Reserved indoor parking space in building

* Central air

* Walk-in closet

* Hard wood floors



The Rhapsody Condominium building has several amenities including * Onsite management company * Fitness room * Furnished rooftop with gas grill and incredible views of the city. This popular condominium building is located one block from the U Street Metro stop on the green/yellow line, several bus lines, and a Capital Bikeshare docking station.. One reserved parking space included in rent!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5531748)