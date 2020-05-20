All apartments in Washington
2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411
2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411

2120 Vermont Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
U-Street
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2120 Vermont Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
HUGE PRICE DROP!!

Bright U Street/Shaw one-bedroom apartment with a dedicated parking spot available immediately. This 4th-floor unit is 650 square feet with a private balcony that overlooks the building's quiet courtyard.

The unit has several features including

* Stainless steel appliances
* Granite counter tops
* Dishwasher
* Disposal
* Microwave
* Range/Oven
* In-unit washer/dryer
* Reserved indoor parking space in building
* Central air
* Walk-in closet
* Hard wood floors

The Rhapsody Condominium building has several amenities including * Onsite management company * Fitness room * Furnished rooftop with gas grill and incredible views of the city. This popular condominium building is located one block from the U Street Metro stop on the green/yellow line, several bus lines, and a Capital Bikeshare docking station.. One reserved parking space included in rent!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5531748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 have any available units?
2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 have?
Some of 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 currently offering any rent specials?
2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 pet-friendly?
No, 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 offer parking?
Yes, 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 offers parking.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 have a pool?
No, 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 does not have a pool.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 have accessible units?
No, 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411 has units with dishwashers.
