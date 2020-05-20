2120 Vermont Ave NW # 411

Amenities
HUGE PRICE DROP!!
Bright U Street/Shaw one-bedroom apartment with a dedicated parking spot available immediately. This 4th-floor unit is 650 square feet with a private balcony that overlooks the building's quiet courtyard.
The unit has several features including
* Stainless steel appliances
* Granite counter tops
* Dishwasher
* Disposal
* Microwave
* Range/Oven
* In-unit washer/dryer
* Reserved indoor parking space in building
* Central air
* Walk-in closet
* Hard wood floors
The Rhapsody Condominium building has several amenities including * Onsite management company * Fitness room * Furnished rooftop with gas grill and incredible views of the city. This popular condominium building is located one block from the U Street Metro stop on the green/yellow line, several bus lines, and a Capital Bikeshare docking station.. One reserved parking space included in rent!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5531748)