Washington, DC
2118 YOUNG ST SE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:33 AM
2118 YOUNG ST SE
2118 Young Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
2118 Young Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated 3 level Row/Townhouse, ready to accommodate its new tenant.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2118 YOUNG ST SE have any available units?
2118 YOUNG ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2118 YOUNG ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
2118 YOUNG ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 YOUNG ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 2118 YOUNG ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2118 YOUNG ST SE offer parking?
Yes, 2118 YOUNG ST SE offers parking.
Does 2118 YOUNG ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 YOUNG ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 YOUNG ST SE have a pool?
No, 2118 YOUNG ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 2118 YOUNG ST SE have accessible units?
No, 2118 YOUNG ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 YOUNG ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 YOUNG ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 YOUNG ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 YOUNG ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.
