2117 10TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Bright and open 2-BR condo with high ceilings, hardwood floors and great natural light. Kitchen has SS appliances, gas cooking, built-in microwave and a breakfast bar. Spacious living room has separate dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows. Master BR has beautiful windows with up and down shades and lots of closet space. Second BR (no window) has built-in closet added by owners which aren't reflected in photos. Living room built-ins in photos have been removed for more wall space. New Samsung W/D (Dec. 2019) also not reflected in photos. Available July 1st. Storage space, approx. 85 SF available for $75 extra. Just 1 block to upcoming Whole Foods and 2 blocks to U Street Metro. Gas and water included in rent.