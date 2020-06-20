All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2117 10TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2117 10TH STREET NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

2117 10TH STREET NW

2117 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2117 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright and open 2-BR condo with high ceilings, hardwood floors and great natural light. Kitchen has SS appliances, gas cooking, built-in microwave and a breakfast bar. Spacious living room has separate dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows. Master BR has beautiful windows with up and down shades and lots of closet space. Second BR (no window) has built-in closet added by owners which aren't reflected in photos. Living room built-ins in photos have been removed for more wall space. New Samsung W/D (Dec. 2019) also not reflected in photos. Available July 1st. Storage space, approx. 85 SF available for $75 extra. Just 1 block to upcoming Whole Foods and 2 blocks to U Street Metro. Gas and water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 10TH STREET NW have any available units?
2117 10TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 10TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2117 10TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 10TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2117 10TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 10TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2117 10TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2117 10TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2117 10TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2117 10TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2117 10TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 10TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2117 10TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2117 10TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2117 10TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 10TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 10TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University