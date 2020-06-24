All apartments in Washington
2115 2ND STREET NW
2115 2ND STREET NW

2115 2nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2115 2nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom, One Bath with parking. OWNER is only contact for showings. Please contact OWNER for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have any available units?
2115 2ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2115 2ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2115 2ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 2ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2115 2ND STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
