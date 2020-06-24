Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2115 2ND STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2115 2ND STREET NW
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2115 2ND STREET NW
2115 2nd Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2115 2nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly Renovated Two Bedroom, One Bath with parking. OWNER is only contact for showings. Please contact OWNER for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have any available units?
2115 2ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2115 2ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2115 2ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 2ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2115 2ND STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 2ND STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 2ND STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University