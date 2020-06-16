All apartments in Washington
2114 Street Nw
Last updated September 6 2019 at 8:58 AM

2114 Street Nw

2114 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2114 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
elevator
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,490* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,590* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,090* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,490/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Washington, with this studio Dupont Circle apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this contemporary Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, beautiful living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC20)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your stylish living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the pillowtop mattress with hotel-quality linens, youll fall in love with everything this Dupont Circle apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this studio apartment include an on-site:

-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Street Nw have any available units?
2114 Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2114 Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2114 Street Nw offer parking?
No, 2114 Street Nw does not offer parking.
Does 2114 Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Street Nw have a pool?
No, 2114 Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 2114 Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Street Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Street Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
