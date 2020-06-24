All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

2110 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
This lovely apartment has it all: new hardwood floors, granite kitchen with eat-in bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, porcelain tile bath, and access to a roof deck, free bike storage and extra storage all in a stylish new boutique building conveniently located between Dupont and Adams Morgan.

Located at 2110 19th Street NW, between the distinguished Kalorama neighborhood and the vibrant Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle areas, The Asher offers a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom homes with contemporary, luxury apartments and amenities, including storage units, a bike room, and a rooftop deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 have any available units?
2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 have?
Some of 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 currently offering any rent specials?
2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 pet-friendly?
No, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 offer parking?
Yes, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 offers parking.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 have a pool?
No, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 does not have a pool.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 have accessible units?
No, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 19th St Nw Unit: 402 has units with dishwashers.

