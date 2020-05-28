All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2110 19th St Nw

2110 19th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2110 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
This lovely apartment has it all: new hardwood floors, granite kitchen with eat-in bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, porcelain tile bath, and access to a roof deck, free bike storage and extra storage all in a stylish new boutique building conveniently located between Dupont and Adams Morgan.

Located at 2110 19th Street NW, between the distinguished Kalorama neighborhood and the vibrant Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle areas, The Asher offers a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom homes with contemporary, luxury apartments and amenities, including storage units, a bike room, and a rooftop deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 19th St Nw have any available units?
2110 19th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 19th St Nw have?
Some of 2110 19th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 19th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2110 19th St Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 19th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2110 19th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2110 19th St Nw offer parking?
No, 2110 19th St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 2110 19th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 19th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 19th St Nw have a pool?
No, 2110 19th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2110 19th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 2110 19th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 19th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 19th St Nw has units with dishwashers.
