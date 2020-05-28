2110 19th St Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

This lovely apartment has it all: new hardwood floors, granite kitchen with eat-in bar, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer/dryer, porcelain tile bath, and access to a roof deck, free bike storage and extra storage all in a stylish new boutique building conveniently located between Dupont and Adams Morgan.



Located at 2110 19th Street NW, between the distinguished Kalorama neighborhood and the vibrant Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle areas, The Asher offers a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom homes with contemporary, luxury apartments and amenities, including storage units, a bike room, and a rooftop deck.