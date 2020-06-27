Rent Calculator
2108 38TH STREET SE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM
1 of 22
2108 38TH STREET SE
2108 38th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
2108 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Sparkling Bright 2 Br, 1 BA condo with ample backyard. Near metro rail, bus, restaurants, shopping, Capitol Hill, parks. Ideal location. Immediate availability.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 38TH STREET SE have any available units?
2108 38TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2108 38TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2108 38TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 38TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2108 38TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2108 38TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2108 38TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2108 38TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 38TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 38TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2108 38TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2108 38TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2108 38TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 38TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 38TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 38TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 38TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
