Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:54 AM

2108 10th Street Nw

2108 10th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2108 10th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,990* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $4,390* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,790* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $5,390/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Washington, with this two-bedroom U Street apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this beautifully Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, sophisticated living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC19)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your cheery living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the pillowtop mattress with hotel-quality linens, youll fall in love with everything this U Street apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground rental is located at the heart of the historical U Street Corridor, the center of DC nightlife and culture. This neighborhood, long known for its role in jazz music and as an epicenter of the Civil Rights Movement, is home to easy going professionals seeking a true urban lifestyle. Just around the corner from the Blueground apartment lies 14th Street, home to some of DCs best restaurants, music venues and stylish boutiques. Take advantage of the burgeoning DC food scene by enjoying dinner at the many Michelin-approved restaurants and local dives, or grab drinks at the creative cocktail bars dotting this neighborhood. At the intersection of two of the most vibrant streets in DC, this location offers an experience for everyone.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 10th Street Nw have any available units?
2108 10th Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2108 10th Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2108 10th Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 10th Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2108 10th Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2108 10th Street Nw offer parking?
No, 2108 10th Street Nw does not offer parking.
Does 2108 10th Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 10th Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 10th Street Nw have a pool?
No, 2108 10th Street Nw does not have a pool.
Does 2108 10th Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 2108 10th Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 10th Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2108 10th Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 10th Street Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 10th Street Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
