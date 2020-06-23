2104 18th St NW 3rd Floor

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Full-floor fully-renovated Adams Morgan flat - Property Id: 89409



REDUCED PRICE TO RENT TODAY! MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!



OPEN HOUSE THIS EVENING (MONDAY FEBRUARY 4) AT 7:45 PM.



One year lease standard. Two year lease will be considered! Lease today and remaining your first month rent free!



Private showings available during the day, evening and weekend.



We have only ONE remaining full-floor renovated two-bedroom flat available for occupancy today. Light-filled bedrooms with beautiful eastern-facing views.



Live in the beautiful southern end of Adams Morgan near Jack Rose, above the award-winning Meeps vintage boutique, tennis and soccer across 18th Street, all of the amenities of Dupont Circle, brand new swimming pool, the Metrorail Red line. Metrobus stops right outside the building.



There is 1 remaining apartment -- this is the best value for a renovated 2-bedroom apartment in Adams Morgan. New kitchen, high ceilings, central heating & air conditioning, new bathroom, new washer/dryer.



Parking space also available.



We are pet friendly!

Property Id 89409



(RLNE4556566)