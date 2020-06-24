Rent Calculator
2100 Fendall St SE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:54 PM
2100 Fendall St SE
2100 Fendall Street Southeast
No Longer Available
Location
2100 Fendall Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wonderful opportunity to live in rapidly rising Anacostia. Unit has been freshly painted; floors refinished and ready for tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have any available units?
2100 Fendall St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2100 Fendall St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Fendall St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Fendall St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Fendall St SE is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Fendall St SE offers parking.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have a pool?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have accessible units?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
