2100 Fendall St SE

2100 Fendall Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Fendall Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wonderful opportunity to live in rapidly rising Anacostia. Unit has been freshly painted; floors refinished and ready for tenants.

(RLNE5670768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Fendall St SE have any available units?
2100 Fendall St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2100 Fendall St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Fendall St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Fendall St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Fendall St SE is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Fendall St SE offers parking.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have a pool?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have accessible units?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Fendall St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 Fendall St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
