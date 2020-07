Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance business center

Our Kalorama community offers spacious apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. With extra perks like a fitness center, a gorgeous rooftop deck with grills, a convenient onsite laundry facility and a premium location, our Kalorama apartments have it all. Our Kalorama apartments are convenient to Adams Morgan, Dupont and Woodley Park.

Whether you’re out exploring the various shops, restaurants, and cafes in our vibrant and walkable neighborhood, or spending an afternoon at one of the many nearby parks or attractions, our convenient central location makes it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for day or night.