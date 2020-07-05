208 N St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Row located in Mount Vernon Square. The location is great with walkability to two metro stations! (Noma metro station is on Red line and the Convention Center metro station is on the Green and Yellow line) 2 capital bikes share stations are also in close proximity. Shaw, U St and Bloomingdale are within close proximity offering amazing restaurants, bars and nightlife!



The home features 2 bedrooms and one bath and was recently renovated! Off street parking and a spacious backyard are just some of the amazing features the home provides!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 2 BR

- 1.5 BATHS

- Front Porch

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Good size bedrooms

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Brick exposure

- Newly renovated bathroom

- Backyard with garden

- Off street Parking Space

- Washer and Dryer in unit

- Central AC/heat

- No pets



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5700590)