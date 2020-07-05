All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 208 N St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
208 N St NW
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

208 N St NW

208 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Row located in Mount Vernon Square. The location is great with walkability to two metro stations! (Noma metro station is on Red line and the Convention Center metro station is on the Green and Yellow line) 2 capital bikes share stations are also in close proximity. Shaw, U St and Bloomingdale are within close proximity offering amazing restaurants, bars and nightlife!

The home features 2 bedrooms and one bath and was recently renovated! Off street parking and a spacious backyard are just some of the amazing features the home provides!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 2 BR
- 1.5 BATHS
- Front Porch
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Good size bedrooms
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Brick exposure
- Newly renovated bathroom
- Backyard with garden
- Off street Parking Space
- Washer and Dryer in unit
- Central AC/heat
- No pets

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 N St NW have any available units?
208 N St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 N St NW have?
Some of 208 N St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 N St NW currently offering any rent specials?
208 N St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 N St NW pet-friendly?
No, 208 N St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 208 N St NW offer parking?
Yes, 208 N St NW offers parking.
Does 208 N St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 N St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 N St NW have a pool?
No, 208 N St NW does not have a pool.
Does 208 N St NW have accessible units?
No, 208 N St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 208 N St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 N St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University