Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2043 Gales Street Northeast
Last updated April 17 2020 at 1:17 AM
1 of 30
2043 Gales Street Northeast
2043 Gales Street NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
2043 Gales Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: ; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $2395.00; IMRID23664
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2043 Gales Street Northeast have any available units?
2043 Gales Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2043 Gales Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2043 Gales Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 Gales Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2043 Gales Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2043 Gales Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2043 Gales Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 2043 Gales Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2043 Gales Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 Gales Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 2043 Gales Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2043 Gales Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2043 Gales Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 Gales Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2043 Gales Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2043 Gales Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2043 Gales Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
