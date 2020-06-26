Rent Calculator
204 SAVANNAH STREET SE
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM
204 SAVANNAH STREET SE
204 Savannah Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
204 Savannah Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom townhouse in convenient location. Updated kitchen and baths. Off street parking for 2 cars and private rear yard. Central Air Conditioning, washer/dryer, new carpet. Unfinished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE have any available units?
204 SAVANNAH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE have?
Some of 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
204 SAVANNAH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE offers parking.
Does 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 SAVANNAH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
