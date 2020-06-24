204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

Amenities

Modern Shaw Townhouse Condo | 2 Bed | 1 Den | 2.5 Bath | 1,600 Sf | Rooftop Terrace Rent: $3,500/month | Security Deposit: 1 Month~s Rent | Available: Now | Max Rental Term 8 Months | Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & PhonePets: Case-by-case w/ Pet RentUnit: Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring, Lots of Natural Light, Recessed Lighting, Throughout, Exposed Brick Wall, Remodeled in 2007, Large Rooftop Terrace, Washer & Dryer in Unit, Kitchen:Polished Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar w/ Seating for 4, Kitchen Island w/ Storage, 42~ Custom Cabinetry, Oversized Kitchen Aid Fridge, Stainless Steel Professional Appliances, Full Size Dishwasher, Gas Range, Baths:Vanities w/ Storage, Separate Stand-In Shower, Soaking Tub