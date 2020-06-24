All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:20 PM

204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW

204 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

204 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Modern Shaw Townhouse Condo | 2 Bed | 1 Den | 2.5 Bath | 1,600 Sf | Rooftop Terrace Rent: $3,500/month | Security Deposit: 1 Month~s Rent | Available: Now | Max Rental Term 8 Months | Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Internet, & PhonePets: Case-by-case w/ Pet RentUnit: Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Flooring, Lots of Natural Light, Recessed Lighting, Throughout, Exposed Brick Wall, Remodeled in 2007, Large Rooftop Terrace, Washer & Dryer in Unit, Kitchen:Polished Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar w/ Seating for 4, Kitchen Island w/ Storage, 42~ Custom Cabinetry, Oversized Kitchen Aid Fridge, Stainless Steel Professional Appliances, Full Size Dishwasher, Gas Range, Baths:Vanities w/ Storage, Separate Stand-In Shower, Soaking Tub

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have any available units?
204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have?
Some of 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW is pet friendly.
Does 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University