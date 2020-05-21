2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground bike storage

TOP FLOOR Studio with GIANT Closet and Cozy View that Surveys Scenic Rock Creek Park - Experience a spacious, historic gem in the heart of the exclusive Kalorama Triangle neighborhood of D.C.!



Enter this charming unit into large living room (15x11) with sleeping area/massive walk in closet connected through French doors. Windows in living room overlook the gorgeous Rock Creek Park. Built-in oak cabinet in living room allows for ample storage. Separate dining area also with built-in display cases included. Fully equipped kitchen includes gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal, and don't miss the glowing cabinets and granite counter tops! Hardwood floors throughout unit. Laundry facilities are in basement.



The condo opens directly onto Rock Creek Park running and cycling trails. Excellent schools in the area include Oyster-Adams Bilingual School and Ross Elementary (both rated 10/10 by GreatSchools). Amazing cafes, restaurants, and playgrounds within walking distance, and two metros close by Woodley and Dupont Circle.



The Valley Vista Building has on-site management and front desk service until 10pm each night, and bicycle storage. Additional storage space in the basement can be purchased for this apartment. Laundry facilities are in the basement as well. Water is included in the rent. No Pets, please. To inquire about this availability, please call WMS at 240-383-3162.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3588305)