Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:41 PM

2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603

2032 Belmont Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Belmont Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bike storage
TOP FLOOR Studio with GIANT Closet and Cozy View that Surveys Scenic Rock Creek Park - Experience a spacious, historic gem in the heart of the exclusive Kalorama Triangle neighborhood of D.C.!

Enter this charming unit into large living room (15x11) with sleeping area/massive walk in closet connected through French doors. Windows in living room overlook the gorgeous Rock Creek Park. Built-in oak cabinet in living room allows for ample storage. Separate dining area also with built-in display cases included. Fully equipped kitchen includes gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal, and don't miss the glowing cabinets and granite counter tops! Hardwood floors throughout unit. Laundry facilities are in basement.

The condo opens directly onto Rock Creek Park running and cycling trails. Excellent schools in the area include Oyster-Adams Bilingual School and Ross Elementary (both rated 10/10 by GreatSchools). Amazing cafes, restaurants, and playgrounds within walking distance, and two metros close by Woodley and Dupont Circle.

The Valley Vista Building has on-site management and front desk service until 10pm each night, and bicycle storage. Additional storage space in the basement can be purchased for this apartment. Laundry facilities are in the basement as well. Water is included in the rent. No Pets, please. To inquire about this availability, please call WMS at 240-383-3162.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3588305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 have any available units?
2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 have?
Some of 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 offer parking?
No, 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 does not offer parking.
Does 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 have a pool?
No, 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 have accessible units?
No, 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Belmont Rd. NW Apt. #603 has units with dishwashers.
