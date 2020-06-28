All apartments in Washington
203 R Street NW (Upstairs)
Last updated December 13 2019 at 6:24 AM

203 R Street NW (Upstairs)

203 R Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

203 R Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and airy 2BR/2.5BA row home in Bloomingdale. Two large bedrooms upstairs coupled with a classic downstairs living room + kitchen layout, this home is urban DC living at its best. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
Great location with a close proximity to multiple shops, restaurants and public transportation. Easy access to Shaw/Howard Metro Station.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) have any available units?
203 R Street NW (Upstairs) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) have?
Some of 203 R Street NW (Upstairs)'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) currently offering any rent specials?
203 R Street NW (Upstairs) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) is pet friendly.
Does 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) offer parking?
No, 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) does not offer parking.
Does 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) have a pool?
No, 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) does not have a pool.
Does 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) have accessible units?
No, 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) does not have accessible units.
Does 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 R Street NW (Upstairs) has units with dishwashers.
