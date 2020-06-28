203 R Street NW (Upstairs)

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and airy 2BR/2.5BA row home in Bloomingdale. Two large bedrooms upstairs coupled with a classic downstairs living room + kitchen layout, this home is urban DC living at its best. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Great location with a close proximity to multiple shops, restaurants and public transportation. Easy access to Shaw/Howard Metro Station.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.