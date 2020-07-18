2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard bike storage lobby

*Available 08/15/20* You will love this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in the historic Wyoming building in the heart of Kalorama, offering the perfect blend of historic charm and modern living. This unit boasts gleaming hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and a spacious living space and with enough room for a dining area. The large master bedroom offers ample storage and an abundance of natural light coming from the windows that span the entire length of the room. An additional bedroom with closet and a full bathroom complete this unit. Building amenities include a rooftop deck with stunning views of the city, ground level courtyard, 24/7 front desk, bike storage and more! The sitting room in the gorgeous marble lobby is available for future events. Enjoy being moments away from the Metro and all the curated coffee shops, restaurants and bars that Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle have to offer.