Washington, DC
2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW

2022 Columbia Road Northwest · (202) 491-1275
Location

2022 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$2,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1024 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
bike storage
lobby
*Available 08/15/20* You will love this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath unit in the historic Wyoming building in the heart of Kalorama, offering the perfect blend of historic charm and modern living. This unit boasts gleaming hardwood floors, an updated kitchen and a spacious living space and with enough room for a dining area. The large master bedroom offers ample storage and an abundance of natural light coming from the windows that span the entire length of the room. An additional bedroom with closet and a full bathroom complete this unit. Building amenities include a rooftop deck with stunning views of the city, ground level courtyard, 24/7 front desk, bike storage and more! The sitting room in the gorgeous marble lobby is available for future events. Enjoy being moments away from the Metro and all the curated coffee shops, restaurants and bars that Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have any available units?
2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have?
Some of 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 COLUMBIA ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
