2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher gym concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge courtyard gym

1 Bed 1 Bath - Adams Morgan Condo - Walk to Metro (Dupont) - This bright and sunny, 6th floor 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo has uninterrupted views east across the capital. It is remarkably quiet and overlooks a relaxing courtyard garden that changes throughout the seasons. The apartment enjoys over 8-feet high ceilings, wood floors throughout, with built-in interiors/closets and high-grade kitchen features, including a Sub-Zero fridge-freezer, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and wine cooler.



The Wyoming's location at the intersection of Connecticut and Columbia Avenues provides easy access to several large grocery stores, a wide choice of smaller specialty gourmet, health food stores, a wide range of restaurants, entertainment, and exercise choices less than a 5-minute walk.



About the Building:

The Wyoming includes washer-dryer facilities, an in-house building engineer, a rooftop deck with incredible views, and a 24-hour front-desk concierge that makes parcel and grocery-deliveries stress-free.



Commute Times:

*Metro Center 20m by train, 9m by car

*Union Station 24m by train, 16m by car

*DuPont Circle 14m by train, 5m by car

*Reagan National Airport 40m by train, 17m by car



Lease Terms

*$50 application fee required

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*Pets are not considered

*Max 12 month lease

*Tenant is responsible for electric

*Tenant is responsible for $200 move in fee

*No smoking



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5578627)