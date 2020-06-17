All apartments in Washington
2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616
2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616

2022 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
concierge
1 Bed 1 Bath - Adams Morgan Condo - Walk to Metro (Dupont) - This bright and sunny, 6th floor 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo has uninterrupted views east across the capital. It is remarkably quiet and overlooks a relaxing courtyard garden that changes throughout the seasons. The apartment enjoys over 8-feet high ceilings, wood floors throughout, with built-in interiors/closets and high-grade kitchen features, including a Sub-Zero fridge-freezer, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and wine cooler.

The Wyoming's location at the intersection of Connecticut and Columbia Avenues provides easy access to several large grocery stores, a wide choice of smaller specialty gourmet, health food stores, a wide range of restaurants, entertainment, and exercise choices less than a 5-minute walk.

About the Building:
The Wyoming includes washer-dryer facilities, an in-house building engineer, a rooftop deck with incredible views, and a 24-hour front-desk concierge that makes parcel and grocery-deliveries stress-free.

Commute Times:
*Metro Center 20m by train, 9m by car
*Union Station 24m by train, 16m by car
*DuPont Circle 14m by train, 5m by car
*Reagan National Airport 40m by train, 17m by car

Lease Terms
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Pets are not considered
*Max 12 month lease
*Tenant is responsible for electric
*Tenant is responsible for $200 move in fee
*No smoking

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 have any available units?
2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 have?
Some of 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 pet-friendly?
No, 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 offer parking?
No, 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 does not offer parking.
Does 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 have a pool?
No, 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 have accessible units?
No, 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616 has units with dishwashers.
