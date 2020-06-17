2022 Columbia Rd NW Apt 616

Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath - Adams Morgan Condo - Walk to Metro (Dupont) - This bright and sunny, 6th floor 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo has uninterrupted views east across the capital. It is remarkably quiet and overlooks a relaxing courtyard garden that changes throughout the seasons. The apartment enjoys over 8-feet high ceilings, wood floors throughout, with built-in interiors/closets and high-grade kitchen features, including a Sub-Zero fridge-freezer, stove, dishwasher, microwave, and wine cooler.
The Wyoming's location at the intersection of Connecticut and Columbia Avenues provides easy access to several large grocery stores, a wide choice of smaller specialty gourmet, health food stores, a wide range of restaurants, entertainment, and exercise choices less than a 5-minute walk.
About the Building:
The Wyoming includes washer-dryer facilities, an in-house building engineer, a rooftop deck with incredible views, and a 24-hour front-desk concierge that makes parcel and grocery-deliveries stress-free.
Commute Times:
*Metro Center 20m by train, 9m by car
*Union Station 24m by train, 16m by car
*DuPont Circle 14m by train, 5m by car
*Reagan National Airport 40m by train, 17m by car
Lease Terms
*$50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Pets are not considered
*Max 12 month lease
*Tenant is responsible for electric
*Tenant is responsible for $200 move in fee
*No smoking
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5578627)