2021 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010 Mount Pleasant
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grand rowhouse with 2019 renovations from top-to-bottom include new kitchen, windows, fresh paint, newly refinished floors! 4 BR 2BA plus au pair suite in basement. Available 1-2 yrs. Decorative FP; "as is" garage is not usable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
2021 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2021 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2021 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.