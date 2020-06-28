All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

2021 PARK ROAD NW

2021 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2021 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grand rowhouse with 2019 renovations from top-to-bottom include new kitchen, windows, fresh paint, newly refinished floors! 4 BR 2BA plus au pair suite in basement. Available 1-2 yrs. Decorative FP; "as is" garage is not usable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2021 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
2021 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2021 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2021 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 2021 PARK ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2021 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 2021 PARK ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 2021 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 PARK ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 2021 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 2021 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 2021 PARK ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 PARK ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
