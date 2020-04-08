Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2021 I St NE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:53 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2021 I St NE
2021 I Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2021 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2021 I St NE have any available units?
2021 I St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2021 I St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2021 I St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2021 I St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2021 I St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2021 I St NE offer parking?
No, 2021 I St NE does not offer parking.
Does 2021 I St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2021 I St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2021 I St NE have a pool?
No, 2021 I St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2021 I St NE have accessible units?
No, 2021 I St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2021 I St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2021 I St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2021 I St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2021 I St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
