2020 F St Nw, Washington
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:07 AM

2020 F St Nw, Washington

2020 H St NW · No Longer Available
Location

2020 H St NW, Washington, DC 20006
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
one-bedroom home-style apartments in Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Updated kitchens, parquet floors and walk-in closets. Amenities include rooftop deck, fitness center and laundry center. Access to mass transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 F St Nw, Washington have any available units?
2020 F St Nw, Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 F St Nw, Washington have?
Some of 2020 F St Nw, Washington's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 F St Nw, Washington currently offering any rent specials?
2020 F St Nw, Washington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 F St Nw, Washington pet-friendly?
No, 2020 F St Nw, Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2020 F St Nw, Washington offer parking?
No, 2020 F St Nw, Washington does not offer parking.
Does 2020 F St Nw, Washington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 F St Nw, Washington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 F St Nw, Washington have a pool?
No, 2020 F St Nw, Washington does not have a pool.
Does 2020 F St Nw, Washington have accessible units?
No, 2020 F St Nw, Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 F St Nw, Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 F St Nw, Washington does not have units with dishwashers.

