2020 15th St NW #1 Available 07/01/20 Bright and Spacious 1BR Apt.!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this wonderful bright and spacious 1 bedroom apartment near 16th and U St., NW!!! (video tour on YouTube “2020 15th St NW #1”) Lower unit of Two unit boutique condominium. Large open living/dining space w/high ceilings and recessed lighting; big modern kitchen with stainless appliances; Full bath; Nice big bedroom with 2 large closets and access to rear patio/garden area. Includes washer/dryer; central a/c, extra closet & storage spaces! Great location just off U St NW close to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and Metro! $50/Adult application fee. [Qualification: combined annual income $50k, credit score 600+]. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5816148)