All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2020 15th St NW #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2020 15th St NW #1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2020 15th St NW #1

2020 15th Street Northwest · (202) 431-5256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2020 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2020 15th St NW #1 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2020 15th St NW #1 Available 07/01/20 Bright and Spacious 1BR Apt.!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this wonderful bright and spacious 1 bedroom apartment near 16th and U St., NW!!! (video tour on YouTube “2020 15th St NW #1”) Lower unit of Two unit boutique condominium. Large open living/dining space w/high ceilings and recessed lighting; big modern kitchen with stainless appliances; Full bath; Nice big bedroom with 2 large closets and access to rear patio/garden area. Includes washer/dryer; central a/c, extra closet & storage spaces! Great location just off U St NW close to shopping, restaurants, nightlife, and Metro! $50/Adult application fee. [Qualification: combined annual income $50k, credit score 600+]. Text Brian at 202-431-5256 to schedule showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 15th St NW #1 have any available units?
2020 15th St NW #1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 15th St NW #1 have?
Some of 2020 15th St NW #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 15th St NW #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 15th St NW #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 15th St NW #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2020 15th St NW #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2020 15th St NW #1 offer parking?
No, 2020 15th St NW #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2020 15th St NW #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 15th St NW #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 15th St NW #1 have a pool?
No, 2020 15th St NW #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 15th St NW #1 have accessible units?
No, 2020 15th St NW #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 15th St NW #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 15th St NW #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2020 15th St NW #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Hillside Terrace
1812 23rd St SE
Washington, DC 20020
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity