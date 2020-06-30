All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 201 Columbia Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
201 Columbia Road NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

201 Columbia Road NW

201 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

201 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Perched above D.C.s most eclectic and funky neighborhood stands your new luxury home set in a stylishly designed apartment building. Enjoy an evening beverage from your rooftop terrace or get a workout in with a complimentary gym membership at the Urban Athletic Club at The LINE Hotel. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This 550 sf one bedrooms/one bath unit truly impresses with 9-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, oversized closets, and expansive windows granting city views. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and a full-sized washer and dryer. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Columbia Road NW have any available units?
201 Columbia Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Columbia Road NW have?
Some of 201 Columbia Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Columbia Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
201 Columbia Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Columbia Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 201 Columbia Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 201 Columbia Road NW offer parking?
No, 201 Columbia Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 201 Columbia Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Columbia Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Columbia Road NW have a pool?
No, 201 Columbia Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 201 Columbia Road NW have accessible units?
No, 201 Columbia Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Columbia Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Columbia Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University