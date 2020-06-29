201 34th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019 River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful all brick 3 level end unit! 2 large sized bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Fully finished basement Includes full size washer and dryer in basement. Updated kitchen appliances. Section 8 are welcomed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 34TH STREET NE have any available units?
201 34TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 201 34TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
201 34TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.