All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 201 34TH STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
201 34TH STREET NE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

201 34TH STREET NE

201 34th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

201 34th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Beautiful all brick 3 level end unit! 2 large sized bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Fully finished basement Includes full size washer and dryer in basement. Updated kitchen appliances. Section 8 are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 34TH STREET NE have any available units?
201 34TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 201 34TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
201 34TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 34TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 201 34TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 201 34TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 201 34TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 201 34TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 34TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 34TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 201 34TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 201 34TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 201 34TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 34TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 34TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 34TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 34TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University