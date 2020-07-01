Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2009 NE 2ND NE #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
2009 NE 2ND NE #1
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:42 AM
1 of 8
2009 NE 2ND NE #1
2009 2nd St NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
2009 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated apartment within walking distance to Rhode Island Metro Station!! Location!! Location!!Location!! Conveniently accessible to Catholic U, Howard U, Trinity, & Gallaudet U
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 have any available units?
2009 NE 2ND NE #1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2009 NE 2ND NE #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 offers parking.
Does 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 have a pool?
No, 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 have accessible units?
No, 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 NE 2ND NE #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
