Washington, DC
2008 37TH ST SE #B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2008 37TH ST SE #B

2008 37th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2008 37th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
carpet
oven
Lovely 2BR/1BA Fairfax Village TH with bonus loft space. Hardwood floors downstairs and new W/W Carpet Upstairs incl. Loft. In Unit W/D and easy Street Parking. Convenient to public transportation and amenities. Make this your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

