2008 37TH ST SE #B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2BR/1BA Fairfax Village TH with bonus loft space. Hardwood floors downstairs and new W/W Carpet Upstairs incl. Loft. In Unit W/D and easy Street Parking. Convenient to public transportation and amenities. Make this your home!