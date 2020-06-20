All apartments in Washington
2001 16th St NW 203

2001 16th Street Northwest · (202) 246-2460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic 2 bd/1 ba in classic bldg at 16th & U NW - Property Id: 286607

Fabulous 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in grand DC apartment building, the Brittany, at 16th and U Streets, NW. Two blocks to all of U Street stores, restaurants, groceries and Metro. Stacked washer/dryer, beautiful hardwood floors, great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, central AC, bike/storage room and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286607
Property Id 286607

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 16th St NW 203 have any available units?
2001 16th St NW 203 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2001 16th St NW 203 have?
Some of 2001 16th St NW 203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 16th St NW 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2001 16th St NW 203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 16th St NW 203 pet-friendly?
No, 2001 16th St NW 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2001 16th St NW 203 offer parking?
No, 2001 16th St NW 203 does not offer parking.
Does 2001 16th St NW 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 16th St NW 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 16th St NW 203 have a pool?
No, 2001 16th St NW 203 does not have a pool.
Does 2001 16th St NW 203 have accessible units?
No, 2001 16th St NW 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 16th St NW 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 16th St NW 203 has units with dishwashers.
