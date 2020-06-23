All apartments in Washington
2000 Connecticut Ave
2000 Connecticut Ave

2000 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
valet service
This east facing unit has great natural light and an excellent city view from its six floor floor perch over Connecticut Avenue. Our most spacious junior one bedroom floor plan is a tremendous value with all of the luxury finishes you are looking for.

You will love the renovations featuring real hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, and a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances!

The building features front desk services including package handling and dry cleaning valet, a roof top deck with panoramic views, a 24 hour fitness center, free bike storage, and additional rental storage!

Amenities

Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar
Stainless Appliances
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Individually Controlled Heating & Cooling
Custom Closet Organizers
Front Desk Services
Fitness Center
Rooftop Deck with Panoramic Views of DC
Roof Top Grill
Bike Storage
Dry Cleaning Valet Service
Extra Storage (additional cost)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Connecticut Ave have any available units?
2000 Connecticut Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2000 Connecticut Ave have?
Some of 2000 Connecticut Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 Connecticut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Connecticut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Connecticut Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Connecticut Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave offer parking?
No, 2000 Connecticut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 Connecticut Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave have a pool?
No, 2000 Connecticut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave have accessible units?
No, 2000 Connecticut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Connecticut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Connecticut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
