2000 Connecticut Ave

This east facing unit has great natural light and an excellent city view from its six floor floor perch over Connecticut Avenue. Our most spacious junior one bedroom floor plan is a tremendous value with all of the luxury finishes you are looking for.



You will love the renovations featuring real hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, and a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances!



The building features front desk services including package handling and dry cleaning valet, a roof top deck with panoramic views, a 24 hour fitness center, free bike storage, and additional rental storage!



Amenities



Hardwood Floors

Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar

Stainless Appliances

Bosch Washer/Dryer

Individually Controlled Heating & Cooling

Custom Closet Organizers

Front Desk Services

Fitness Center

Rooftop Deck with Panoramic Views of DC

Roof Top Grill

Bike Storage

Dry Cleaning Valet Service

Extra Storage (additional cost)