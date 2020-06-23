2000 Connecticut Ave

Amenities
This east facing unit has great natural light and an excellent city view from its six floor floor perch over Connecticut Avenue. Our most spacious junior one bedroom floor plan is a tremendous value with all of the luxury finishes you are looking for.
You will love the renovations featuring real hardwood floors, in-unit washer/dryer, and a granite eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances!
The building features front desk services including package handling and dry cleaning valet, a roof top deck with panoramic views, a 24 hour fitness center, free bike storage, and additional rental storage!
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops with Breakfast Bar
Stainless Appliances
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Individually Controlled Heating & Cooling
Custom Closet Organizers
Front Desk Services
Fitness Center
Rooftop Deck with Panoramic Views of DC
Roof Top Grill
Bike Storage
Dry Cleaning Valet Service
Extra Storage (additional cost)