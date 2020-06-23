All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2 SNOWS COURT NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2 SNOWS COURT NW
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

2 SNOWS COURT NW

2 Snows Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2 Snows Court Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming TH in Foggy Bottom. Renovated kitchen with eat in counter/wine rack. Hardwoods in LR w/ wood burning fireplace. Tiled patio out back with fencing. Finished basement with full bath and washer/dryer. Located in a quiet enclave of Foggy Bottom. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 SNOWS COURT NW have any available units?
2 SNOWS COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 SNOWS COURT NW have?
Some of 2 SNOWS COURT NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 SNOWS COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
2 SNOWS COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 SNOWS COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 2 SNOWS COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2 SNOWS COURT NW offer parking?
No, 2 SNOWS COURT NW does not offer parking.
Does 2 SNOWS COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 SNOWS COURT NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 SNOWS COURT NW have a pool?
No, 2 SNOWS COURT NW does not have a pool.
Does 2 SNOWS COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 2 SNOWS COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2 SNOWS COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 SNOWS COURT NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Dahlia
7019 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Wallasey
2426 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University