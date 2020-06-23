2 SNOWS COURT NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming TH in Foggy Bottom. Renovated kitchen with eat in counter/wine rack. Hardwoods in LR w/ wood burning fireplace. Tiled patio out back with fencing. Finished basement with full bath and washer/dryer. Located in a quiet enclave of Foggy Bottom. Immediate occupancy.