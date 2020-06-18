All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2 GALVESTON PLACE SW

2 Galveston Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2 Galveston Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great space at a great price! 1 bed/1 bath with den located in the rapidly developing area of Congress Heights. Quick access to 295, 495 and Bolling Air Force Base. Vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW have any available units?
2 GALVESTON PLACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
2 GALVESTON PLACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW offer parking?
No, 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not offer parking.
Does 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW have a pool?
No, 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW have accessible units?
No, 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 GALVESTON PLACE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
