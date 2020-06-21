Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 Available 07/09/20 Classy Studio in Coveted Location! - Welcome to your next Nest! High ceilings, an open floor plan, and oversized windows make this studio feel big and bright. The gorgeous hardwood flooring and custom paint color give this space a ton of charm. The bathroom has a full tub and bright white tile. A spacious kitchen including modern cabinetry, plenty of countertop space, a gas range, and full-size refrigerator round out this amazing studio.



Head up to the building's roof deck with breathtaking city views. From Rock Creek Park to the Washington Monument, you have one of the best views in the city right upstairs. Enjoy the conveniences of a friendly front desk open seven days a week and a clean and spacious shared laundry room in the basement.



In the perfect location, this condo is just blocks away from both Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. Local favorites such as Kramer Books and Tryst Coffeehouse are at your fingertips. Getting anywhere in the city is a breeze with bus routes and Metro lines so close. While the area is certainly bustling, you'll feel nicely tucked away in this secluded and quiet building.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, as well as a move-in fee to the building of $350. Sorry, the building does not allow pets.



