Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312

1954 Columbia Road Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1954 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 · Avail. Jul 9

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 Available 07/09/20 Classy Studio in Coveted Location! - Welcome to your next Nest! High ceilings, an open floor plan, and oversized windows make this studio feel big and bright. The gorgeous hardwood flooring and custom paint color give this space a ton of charm. The bathroom has a full tub and bright white tile. A spacious kitchen including modern cabinetry, plenty of countertop space, a gas range, and full-size refrigerator round out this amazing studio.

Head up to the building's roof deck with breathtaking city views. From Rock Creek Park to the Washington Monument, you have one of the best views in the city right upstairs. Enjoy the conveniences of a friendly front desk open seven days a week and a clean and spacious shared laundry room in the basement.

In the perfect location, this condo is just blocks away from both Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle. Local favorites such as Kramer Books and Tryst Coffeehouse are at your fingertips. Getting anywhere in the city is a breeze with bus routes and Metro lines so close. While the area is certainly bustling, you'll feel nicely tucked away in this secluded and quiet building.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, as well as a move-in fee to the building of $350. Sorry, the building does not allow pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4052640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 have any available units?
1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 have?
Some of 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 currently offering any rent specials?
1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 is pet friendly.
Does 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 offer parking?
No, 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 does not offer parking.
Does 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 have a pool?
No, 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 does not have a pool.
Does 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 have accessible units?
No, 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 does not have accessible units.
Does 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1954 Columbia Rd NW Unit 312 does not have units with dishwashers.
