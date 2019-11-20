All apartments in Washington
1940 UPSHUR STREET NW
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

1940 UPSHUR STREET NW

1940 Upshur Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1940 Upshur Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Go on vacation at your new SMART HOME, the Crown Jewel of Crestwood, with you brand new salt water SMART pool, spa, custom fountains, laminar jets, programmable lighting. Some of the other notable features of the property include new Anderson Windows with a lifetime warranty, 5 NEST SMART Zone HVAC systems, Two Imported Italian and Belgium Crystal Chandeliers, Custom Egg and Dart Crown Molding, New Garage Doors with MyQ SMART openers, door locks (with August SMART access control), SMART surveillance cameras doorbell and intercom system, 10 zone Rain Bird automatic under ground sprinkler system, new kitchen with Kraftmaid Cabinetry, Granite countertops, Viking Appliances and an Automatic Dumb Waiter, Two large decks with gorgeous pergolas and Four custom deck lighting systems directly adjacent to two heated sunrooms with 10 French Patio Doors, pergolas and travertine tile flooring, lower level in-law suite with separate kitchen, a custom outdoor pool lounge with separate washer and dryer and custom slate bathroom with body sprays, exterior gas lanterns, large 700 sq ft owners suite with his and her custom coppers sinks, large shower with natural stone tile and Kohler body sprays, closet organizers and Automatic Electric Driveway Gates, wrought Iron Fenced Perimeter, and SMART controlled wood blinds, and a space saving tankless 90 Plus Bosch water heater. Vacant Lot 822 (the lot behind the castle directly adjacent to the house) is not included in the sale but is available for rent for $500 per month. The boundary is marked with yellow markers in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW have any available units?
1940 UPSHUR STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW have?
Some of 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1940 UPSHUR STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW has a pool.
Does 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1940 UPSHUR STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
