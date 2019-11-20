1940 UPSHUR STREET NW

Amenities

Go on vacation at your new SMART HOME, the Crown Jewel of Crestwood, with you brand new salt water SMART pool, spa, custom fountains, laminar jets, programmable lighting. Some of the other notable features of the property include new Anderson Windows with a lifetime warranty, 5 NEST SMART Zone HVAC systems, Two Imported Italian and Belgium Crystal Chandeliers, Custom Egg and Dart Crown Molding, New Garage Doors with MyQ SMART openers, door locks (with August SMART access control), SMART surveillance cameras doorbell and intercom system, 10 zone Rain Bird automatic under ground sprinkler system, new kitchen with Kraftmaid Cabinetry, Granite countertops, Viking Appliances and an Automatic Dumb Waiter, Two large decks with gorgeous pergolas and Four custom deck lighting systems directly adjacent to two heated sunrooms with 10 French Patio Doors, pergolas and travertine tile flooring, lower level in-law suite with separate kitchen, a custom outdoor pool lounge with separate washer and dryer and custom slate bathroom with body sprays, exterior gas lanterns, large 700 sq ft owners suite with his and her custom coppers sinks, large shower with natural stone tile and Kohler body sprays, closet organizers and Automatic Electric Driveway Gates, wrought Iron Fenced Perimeter, and SMART controlled wood blinds, and a space saving tankless 90 Plus Bosch water heater. Vacant Lot 822 (the lot behind the castle directly adjacent to the house) is not included in the sale but is available for rent for $500 per month. The boundary is marked with yellow markers in the backyard.