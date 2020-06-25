All apartments in Washington
1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22
Last updated November 1 2019 at 10:33 AM

1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22

1930 New Hampshire Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1930 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
DUPONT / U Street / ADAMS Morgan; Perfect Urban Living! Excellent location, historic building with high ceilings, 2 master bedrooms, 2 full baths, Deluxe renovation includes wine cooler in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, European W/D in unit, hardwood floors, large windows, Jacuzzi soaking tub, wood burning fireplace, custom closets and book cases. Walk to 2 metro stations, shopping, restaurants, gym, Starbucks, bike station, dog park and much more. Pets OK. Available September 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 have any available units?
1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 have?
Some of 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 currently offering any rent specials?
1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 is pet friendly.
Does 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 offer parking?
Yes, 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 offers parking.
Does 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 have a pool?
No, 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 does not have a pool.
Does 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 have accessible units?
No, 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22 does not have units with dishwashers.

