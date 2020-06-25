1930-1930 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE NW #22.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DUPONT / U Street / ADAMS Morgan; Perfect Urban Living! Excellent location, historic building with high ceilings, 2 master bedrooms, 2 full baths, Deluxe renovation includes wine cooler in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, European W/D in unit, hardwood floors, large windows, Jacuzzi soaking tub, wood burning fireplace, custom closets and book cases. Walk to 2 metro stations, shopping, restaurants, gym, Starbucks, bike station, dog park and much more. Pets OK. Available September 15.