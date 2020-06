Amenities

gym hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym hot tub

Located in the middle of the most sought-after part of DC, directly between Dupont Circle and the U Street corridor. Steps away from trendy restaurants, nightclubs, health clubs, spas, and shops.Take a short stroll to Vida Fitness, Mint Health Spa, Harris Teeter or Whole Foods for groceries, and Bar Charley for happy hour drinks and steak deals. Just a few blocks from Dupont Metro and U Street Metro Stops for an easy commute.