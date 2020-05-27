Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1922 BENNETT PLACE NE
1922 Bennett Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1922 Bennett Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully newly renovated rowhouse located in a historic DC neighborhood!! The home includes an updated kitchen, off street parking, washer/dryer, large rooms, and more!!~
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE have any available units?
1922 BENNETT PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1922 BENNETT PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 BENNETT PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
