1921 M STREET NE

This is a newly renovated, cozy 2 bedroom apartment home, with stainless steel appliances and it~s a perfect home for anybody that is ready to reside in a thriving area of DC. This unit is located across from the beautiful, National Arboretum, blocks from the H street trolley, the Langston golf course, a brand-new library, and the upbeat, H Street corridor. On any day of the week you can walk to one of the many restaurants that H street has to offer. This unit is accessible to a metro bus stop which is approximately, one block away, as well as a short distance to the Stadium-Armory, Minnesota Avenue, or the Union Station metro stations. Your new home is waiting for you! Credit score of at least 620, good rental history, and one year of steady employment.