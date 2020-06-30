All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

1921 M STREET NE

1921 M Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1921 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
This is a newly renovated, cozy 2 bedroom apartment home, with stainless steel appliances and it~s a perfect home for anybody that is ready to reside in a thriving area of DC. This unit is located across from the beautiful, National Arboretum, blocks from the H street trolley, the Langston golf course, a brand-new library, and the upbeat, H Street corridor. On any day of the week you can walk to one of the many restaurants that H street has to offer. This unit is accessible to a metro bus stop which is approximately, one block away, as well as a short distance to the Stadium-Armory, Minnesota Avenue, or the Union Station metro stations. Your new home is waiting for you! Credit score of at least 620, good rental history, and one year of steady employment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 M STREET NE have any available units?
1921 M STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 M STREET NE have?
Some of 1921 M STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 M STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1921 M STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 M STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1921 M STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1921 M STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1921 M STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1921 M STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 M STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 M STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1921 M STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1921 M STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1921 M STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 M STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 M STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

