All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1920 S Street NW #205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1920 S Street NW #205
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

1920 S Street NW #205

1920 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1920 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great apartment, lots of light, excellent location! - Terrific loc 2 blks Dupont Metro. SPARKLING, FLOODED W LITE, Palladian windows, full kit w eating counter, d/w,micro,self cl oven/stove,refr, disposal, ceramic floor. WOOD FLRS, marble at entry. Powder Room too & entrance hall w coat closet. FREE W/D ON EA FLOOR (6 units per flr). Well run bldg. Very nice VIEW of street, trees. Newer Stainless Steel appliances. Longterm lease fine.

One month's security deposit. Available 8/1/19.

For more info contact Susan Rao, sraorealtor@gmail.com, 202-316-7600. Long and Foster, 20 Chevy Chase Circle NW, Washington DC 20015, 202-966-1400.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE4977269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 S Street NW #205 have any available units?
1920 S Street NW #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 S Street NW #205 have?
Some of 1920 S Street NW #205's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 S Street NW #205 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 S Street NW #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 S Street NW #205 pet-friendly?
No, 1920 S Street NW #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1920 S Street NW #205 offer parking?
No, 1920 S Street NW #205 does not offer parking.
Does 1920 S Street NW #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 S Street NW #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 S Street NW #205 have a pool?
No, 1920 S Street NW #205 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 S Street NW #205 have accessible units?
No, 1920 S Street NW #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 S Street NW #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 S Street NW #205 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University