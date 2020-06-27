1920 S Street NW #205

Amenities

Great apartment, lots of light, excellent location! - Terrific loc 2 blks Dupont Metro. SPARKLING, FLOODED W LITE, Palladian windows, full kit w eating counter, d/w,micro,self cl oven/stove,refr, disposal, ceramic floor. WOOD FLRS, marble at entry. Powder Room too & entrance hall w coat closet. FREE W/D ON EA FLOOR (6 units per flr). Well run bldg. Very nice VIEW of street, trees. Newer Stainless Steel appliances. Longterm lease fine.



One month's security deposit. Available 8/1/19.



For more info contact Susan Rao, sraorealtor@gmail.com, 202-316-7600. Long and Foster, 20 Chevy Chase Circle NW, Washington DC 20015, 202-966-1400.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE4977269)