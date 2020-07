Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking lobby

Fabulous Dupont location. Well designed 2BR/2.5BA condo on lobby floor of Chateau Thierry. Corner unit with large windows. Very bright. Wood floors, galley kitchen with breakfast bar. Living room/ Dining room combination. Two nice sized bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own full bath. There is also a half bath. Steps to metro, shops, restaurants and all the Dupont area has to offer. $300 move-in fee. Pets not allowed. $55 app fee/adult. Unit offered furnished or unfurnished.