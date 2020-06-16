All apartments in Washington
1919 35TH PLACE NW
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

1919 35TH PLACE NW

1919 35th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1919 35th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 35TH PLACE NW have any available units?
1919 35TH PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1919 35TH PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1919 35TH PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 35TH PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1919 35TH PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1919 35TH PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1919 35TH PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1919 35TH PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 35TH PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 35TH PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1919 35TH PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1919 35TH PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1919 35TH PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 35TH PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 35TH PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 35TH PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 35TH PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.

