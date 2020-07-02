All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710

1919 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1919 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
This lovely Junior One-bedroom is stylishly appointed with designer fixtures, stainless appliances, Silestone counters and much more. Modern features include Kaba electronic controlled-access locks, VRF heating and cooling, and Energy Star appliances.

All Utilities Included in Rent (Except cable, phone and internet.)
No Amenity Fee or Security Deposit.

Underground parking available for $250 per month.

Amenities

Hardwood Floors
Microwave
Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Custom Closet Organizers
Custom Cherry Cabinetry
Designer Bathrooms
Rooftop Lounge
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Fitness Center
Business Center
Bike Storage
Personal Storage Spaces
On-site Management
Front Desk
Mobile Kitchen Island

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 have any available units?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 have?
Some of 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 currently offering any rent specials?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 pet-friendly?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 offer parking?
Yes, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 offers parking.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 have a pool?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 does not have a pool.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 have accessible units?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 710 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Wren D.C.
965 Florida Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University