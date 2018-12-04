All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622

1919 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1919 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

Hardwood Floors
Stainless Appliances
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Custom Closet Organizers
Custom Cherry Cabinetry
Designer Bathrooms
Rooftop Lounge
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Fitness Center
Business Center
Bike Storage
Personal Storage Spaces
On-site Management
Front Desk

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 have any available units?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 have?
Some of 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 currently offering any rent specials?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 pet-friendly?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 offer parking?
Yes, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 offers parking.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 have a pool?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 does not have a pool.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 have accessible units?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 622 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
