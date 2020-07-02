All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620

1919 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1919 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
This excellent space overlooks vibrant 14th Street. Custom closets, Silestone counters, hard wood floors and custom cabinetry make this a stylish choice.

All Utilities Included in Rent (Except cable, phone and internet.)
No Amenity Fee or Security Deposit.

Underground parking available for $250 per month.

Amenities

Mobile Kitchen Island
Hardwood Floors
Designer Bathrooms
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Custom Cherry Cabinetry
Custom Closet Organizers
Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Microwave

Rooftop Lounge
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Front Desk
Bike Storage
Business Center
Personal Storage Spaces
On-site Management
Fitness Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 have any available units?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 have?
Some of 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 currently offering any rent specials?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 pet-friendly?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 offer parking?
Yes, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 offers parking.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 have a pool?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 does not have a pool.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 have accessible units?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 620 does not have units with dishwashers.

