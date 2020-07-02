All apartments in Washington
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619

1919 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1919 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

This excellent space overlooks vibrant 14th Street. Custom closets, Silestone counters, hard wood floors and custom cabinetry make this a stylish choice.

All Utilities Included in Rent (Except cable, phone and internet.)
No Amenity Fee or Security Deposit.
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Appliances
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Custom Closet Organizers
Custom Cherry Cabinetry
Designer Bathrooms

Rooftop Lounge
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Fitness Center
Business Center
Bike Storage
Personal Storage Spaces
On-site Management
Front Desk
Mobile Kitchen Island

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 have any available units?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 have?
Some of 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 currently offering any rent specials?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 pet-friendly?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 offer parking?
Yes, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 offers parking.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 have a pool?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 does not have a pool.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 have accessible units?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619 has units with dishwashers.

