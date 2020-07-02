1919 14th St Nw Unit: 619

Amenities
This excellent space overlooks vibrant 14th Street. Custom closets, Silestone counters, hard wood floors and custom cabinetry make this a stylish choice.
All Utilities Included in Rent (Except cable, phone and internet.)
No Amenity Fee or Security Deposit.
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Appliances
Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator with Ice-Maker
Bosch Washer/Dryer
Custom Closet Organizers
Custom Cherry Cabinetry
Designer Bathrooms
Rooftop Lounge
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Fitness Center
Business Center
Bike Storage
Personal Storage Spaces
On-site Management
Front Desk
Mobile Kitchen Island