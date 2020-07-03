All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413

1919 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1919 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 have any available units?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 have?
Some of 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 currently offering any rent specials?
1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 pet-friendly?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 offer parking?
Yes, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 offers parking.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 have a pool?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 does not have a pool.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 have accessible units?
No, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1919 14th St Nw Unit: 413 has units with dishwashers.

