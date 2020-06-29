1916 5TH ST NW

1916 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001 LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Beatifully furnished, charming, well lit, 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath, cozy home. Live in LeDroit, walking distance to metro and the hip, ever expanding U Street Corridor! Outside deck for entertaining, hardwood floor though most of the house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
