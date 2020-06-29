All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 14 2020

1916 5TH ST NW

1916 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1916 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beatifully furnished, charming, well lit, 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath, cozy home. Live in LeDroit, walking distance to metro and the hip, ever expanding U Street Corridor! Outside deck for entertaining, hardwood floor though most of the house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

