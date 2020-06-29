1916 5TH ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beatifully furnished, charming, well lit, 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath, cozy home. Live in LeDroit, walking distance to metro and the hip, ever expanding U Street Corridor! Outside deck for entertaining, hardwood floor though most of the house